PHA Mourns Loss of Senior Executive Ms. Susan Pratt who died on Thursday…

Ms. Susan Pratt

The Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) and the Supplies Management Agency (SMA) family are saddened to confirm the passing of Ms. Susan Pratt, Director of the Supplies Management Agency (SMA). Ms. Pratt passed away Thursday, January 14th at the Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH).

As the senior executive responsible for procurement and inventory management for public hospitals, community clinics and public health facilities across the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, Susan Pratt made significant contributions to the development of healthcare in the country.

Among her many accomplishments, she successfully led the effort to equip and furnish the Critical Care Block at PMH, a more than one hundred-million-dollar investment by the government of The Bahamas.

Pratt was also instrumental in modernizing the procurement processes for the public health system including the introduction of an online tendering system. She shepherded the transition of the public health system’s supply chain management from the former National Drug Agency and Materials Management Directorate to the Supplies Management Agency now located at #31 Shirley Street, which amalgamated and streamlined the key functions for pharmaceutical and medical surgical supplies management.

Most recently, she was tasked with overseeing the heroic work undertaken by the SMA to ensure the medical supply needs of the Northern Bahamas, including receiving, inventorying, and distributing the many donations of medical supplies and equipment in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian. She and the SMA team have continued their outstanding work throughout the Coronavirus pandemic ensuring adequate supplies of PPE and other medical equipment for hospitals and clinics and managing donations received from local and international donors.

Her loss will be deeply felt throughout the Authority and the entire public health system.

Ms. Pratt fulfilled a career that spanned thirty-one (31) years in the public health system. The Board of Directors, Managing Director, Senior Executives, and all staff of the PHA join the Supplies Management Agency staff in extending condolences to the relatives, friends, and colleagues of Ms. Susan Pratt. Her dedicated service and memory will forever be cherished.

May her soul rest in peace.