PHA Mourns the Loss of A&E Nurse

Staff Nurse Jacquette Johnson

The Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) and the Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) grieving the loss of one of its frontline workers in the fight against COVID-19.

Staff Nurse Jacquette Johnson who passed away on Friday 23rd October was receiving care in the Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit. Nurse Johnson was deployed to the PMH Emergency Department, where she served for twenty (20) years.

During her tenure she touched the lives of countless patients and many of her colleagues.

She will be deeply missed by friends and colleagues throughout the PHA.

The Board of Directors, Senior Executives and all staff of the PHA joins the Princess Margaret Hospital Family in extending condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Nurse Johnson.

The PHA thanks the public for their continued support during this time.