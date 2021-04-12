PHA MOURNS THE LOSS OF EMS MANAGER

Mr. Selwyn Strachan, Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Manager

NASSAU| The Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) and the Grand Bahama Health Services (GBHS) Family are saddened to announce the passing of Mr. Selwyn Strachan, Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Manager who passed away on April 8, 2021 at the Princess Margaret Hospital, New Providence.

Mr. Strachan contributed eighteen (18) consecutive years of stellar service at the helm of EMS at the Grand Bahama Health Services.

An extensively decorated Paramedic, he demonstrated visionary leadership often identifying ways to improve training for his staff to ensure that they remained on the cutting edge of emergency medical techniques.

Annually, he assumed the shared responsibility of leading and directing activities for disaster preparedness and possessed expertise in rescuing and saving lives during mass casualty incidents and natural disasters, the most recent being Hurricane Dorian in September 2019.

The Board of Directors, Managing Director, Senior Executives, and all staff of the PHA join the Grand Bahama Health Services in extending deepest condolences to the relatives, friends, and colleagues of Mr. Selwyn Strachan. His service and memory will be cherished forever. May his soul rest in peace.