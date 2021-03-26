PHA Mourns the Loss of PMH Deputy Medical Chief of Staff Dr. Cordelia Nairn

Dr. Cordelia Nairn, Deputy Medical Chief of Staff

NASSAU| The Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) joins the Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) family in mourning the passing of Dr. Cordelia Nairn, Deputy Medical Chief of Staff. Dr. Nairn passed away on March 25th and leaves a legacy as a compassionate clinician and an able hospital executive.

A graduate of the College of the Bahamas and Tennessee State University, Dr. Nairn earned her Associates of Science degree in Biology and Chemistry and her Bachelor of Science degree in Biology before enrolling in the UWI Medical Program in 1999.

Dr. Nairn enjoyed successful career as a physician spanning over sixteen (16) years. She joined the Princess Margaret Hospital as House Officer in 2004, eventually specializing in Emergency Medicine as part of the inaugural class of physicians chosen in the first year of the program at PMH in 2008.

As a consultant in the Accident & Emergency Department Dr. Nairn was known for her compassion, clinical expertise, and her quick thinking in moments of crisis. Her long held desire to make a wider impact on the development of healthcare in The Bahamas led her toward an administrative role.

In 2019 Dr. Nairn accepted the position of Deputy Medical Chief of Staff for the institution which she served for so long and acquitted herself exceptionally well in the role.

The Board of Directors, Managing Director, Senior Executives, and all staff of the PHA extend condolences to the relatives, friends, and colleagues of Dr. Cordelia Nairn. Her service and memory will be cherished forever, may her soul rest in peace.