PHI BETA SIGMA FRATERNITY INC. DONATES SCHOLARSHIP

The Bahamas Primary School Student of the Year Foundation would like to thank the President and Brothers of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., Delta Epsilon Sigma Chapter for the donation of a $1,500.00 scholarship in honour of the Late Phenton O. Neymour. Mr. Phenton Neymour, a Past President of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc, Delta Epsilon Sigma Chapter, was a founding Director of the Bahamas Primary School Student of the Year Foundation.

Mr. Greg Smith II, President of the Fraternity noted that the Brothers were once again excited to support the works of the Nassau, Bahamas Pan-Hellenic Council and the Bahamas Primary School Student of the Year Foundation in recognizing the outstanding students in primary schools.

Mr. Greg Smith, II (On far right) – President and Mr. Sidney Sawyer (on Far Left) – Director of Education for Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. presenting the scholarship to Mr. Ricardo P. Deveaux (centre)- President & CEO, Bahamas Primary School Student of the Year Foundation.