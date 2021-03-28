Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis Q.C. touches down on Cat Island primary school’s track and field meet.

Students awarded their medals

CAT ISLAND| Cat Island, Rum Cay and San Salvador MP Philip “Brave” Davis received a hero’s welcome when he touched down on Cat Island on Thursday morning to attend the local primary school’s track and field meet.

The PLP leader cheered on students as they participated in the annual event, which has produced standout athletes.

“Sports is one of the good things that we have that brings us all together,” Davis told students.

“Out of a meet such as this came two good runners” who went on to become record holders, he added.

The Cat Island MP pointed to the achievements of Swift Athletics sprinter Carlos Brown Jr, a former Bahamian national 200m record holder, who represented the Bahamas in a number of international competitions from CARIFTA to the Olympic Games.

Davis encouraged students to do their best and enjoy themselves, adding “the sky is the limit.”

During his time as the representative for Cat Island, Rum Cay and San Salvador, Davis has regularly visited each of the schools in his constituency to offer encouragement to students and teachers as well as to personally present essential school supplies to every student.