Philip Rahming passes in US Hospital after battle with cancer…

Philip Rahming

NASSAU| Philip Rahming passes in US Hospital this morning after his battle with cancer…

BP is reporting the passing of another young husband and father Mr. Philip Rahming, who at approximately 3:15am this morning, passed away following a short battle with cancer.

Rahming was a loyal and dedicated Architect inside the Ministry of Work who was diligent and committed in all his work as an employee of the state.

We want to extend our deep condolences to his dear wife Gari Christie-Rahming and children, his mother Laroma Seifert, his stepfather Dudley Seifert, his sisters Lavonya Seifert and Racquel Carey, and other family members and friends.

May his soul rest in peace.