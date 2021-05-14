Pilot charged in $1.6m coke bust

David Hinds, 38, of Freeport, Grand Bahama

NASSAU| A pilot has been charged with smuggling $1.6 million in cocaine following a joint operation between the DEA and DEU.

David Hinds, 38, of Freeport, Grand Bahama, faces charges of conspiracy to possess cocaine with intent to supply, possession of cocaine with intent to supply, conspiracy to import cocaine and importation of cocaine. He has pleaded not guilty and was freed on $30,000 bail. His trial is set for September 7.

Authorities got information about the drug run and had the plane under surveillance after it left Haiti on Monday. The pilot tried to evade authorities by first landing in Long Island and then flying to Arthur’s Town in Cat Island.

After the plane landed, and police alleged that Brannon Strachan ran into bushes with two suitcases filled with 58 kilos of cocaine..

Strachan remains at large and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.