Pitbull owner charged over attack on woman

Man charged is the son of a senior ZNS EDITOR!

Alicia Barton

NASSAU| Police have charged a man after his dogs allegedly got loose and mauled his neighbour.

Prosecutors say Jymal Gibson, 27, of Pastel Gardens, failed to properly secure the four pit Bull dogs, making it possible for them to attack Alicia Barton on January 28, 2022.

The 51-year-old cancer survivor sustained head, leg and arm injuries in the attack outside her home.

Her injuries required surgery and she is now recuperating at home.

Gibson pleaded not guilty to a charge of causing grievous harm by negligence at his arraignment before Magistrate Shaka Serville.

He was granted $2,500 bail with one or two sureties and returns to court on June 21 for trial.

Meanwhile Gibson is the son of a senior ZNS Editor.