Plane crashes in a pond on Abaco today…

ABACO| Today a plane crash-landed in a pond on Abaco this morning and all passengers landed safe reporting from the crash scene.

The incident brought flashbacks to another scene on Abaco sone 19 years ago yeaterday.

On August 25, 2001, a Cessna 402 twin-engine light aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff from Marsh Harbour Airport on the Abaco Islands, The Bahamas, killing the pilot and all eight passengers on board. Among the victims were American singer and actress Aaliyah and part of her entourage.

