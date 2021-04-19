Plane lands on Bimini without any Bahamian officials present, airport closed, runway lights off and now one man is dead!

WHO GAVE PERMISSION FOR A PLANE TO LAND AND TAKE OFF ON BIMINI IN DA NIGHT?

Alice Town Bimini

Bimini| No one is discussing how a plane landed and took off on Bimini on Friday evening.

The flight arrived from Florida dropped off guests to the island, and left with no Customs and Immigration staff at the airport? What is dis?!

Additionally, Bimini has no radar system and lights on the airport airstrip are not working.

One man is dead and yet we are compelled to ask, what kinda town is this Minnis dem running?

Meanwhile, no one is charged or arrested as yet? What is dis?!

