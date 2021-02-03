PLP announces first group of candidates for the Early General Elections…

READY TO SERVE: CANDIDATES FOR GENERAL ELECTION

PLP Leader Philip Brave Davis and Deputy Leader Chester Cooper announced 18 new candidates to take the party into the next General Election

The Progressive Liberal Party is excited to introduce 18 distinguished candidates for the upcoming General Election.

In the last several years, our party has ratified a new constitution, introduced new reforms, and opened up the party. As a result, we had hundreds of people apply to run on the PLP ticket for the next general election.

They have been working and connecting with Bahamians as aspirant candidates in constituencies across the country. Their great energy and passion for service are a testament to the vibrancy of our party and our democracy.

Our Candidates Committee had the difficult task of selecting candidates from a very talented applicant pool. With our country facing multiple, very serious crises, they have been focused on choosing a team that can hit the ground running, ready to make a difference on day one.

The PLP launched a training module for all aspirant candidates and individuals wishing to serve in local government, on statutory boards or as diplomats. This new initiative was mandatory for all aspirant candidates, including former MPs.

The training module aimed to educate aspirants on service in public life, with courses focused on key topics ranging from the history of The Bahamas, the party’s history and parliamentary procedures.

These men and women are ready to serve with excellence as the people’s representatives in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.

We invite all Bahamians to learn more about our candidates on the Progressive Liberal Party’s website. http://plpbahamas.org/our-candidates/

PLP Candidates 2022

Wayde A. Watson – Bain & Grants Town

Keith R. Bell – Carmichael

Jomo Campbell – Centreville

Jobeth Coleby Davis – Elizabeth

Fred Mitchell – Fox Hill

Wayne Munroe – Freetown

Alfred Sears – Ft. Charlotte

Mario K. Bowleg – Garden Hills

Ronald Duncombe – Killarney

Tyrell Grave – Young Long Island

Basil W. McIntosh – MICAL

Mckell De’Angelo Bonaby – Mt. Moriah

Jamahl Strachan – Nassau Village

Leonardo Lightbourne – North Andros & The Berry Islands

Leslia Maria Miller Brice – Sea Breeze

Bacchus O.J. Rolle – South Beach

Michael Halkitis – St. Barnabas

Zane E. Lightbourne – Yamacraw