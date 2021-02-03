PLP announces first group of candidates for the Early General Elections…

READY TO SERVE: CANDIDATES FOR GENERAL ELECTION
The Progressive Liberal Party is excited to introduce 18 distinguished candidates for the upcoming General Election.
In the last several years, our party has ratified a new constitution, introduced new reforms, and opened up the party. As a result, we had hundreds of people apply to run on the PLP ticket for the next general election.
They have been working and connecting with Bahamians as aspirant candidates in constituencies across the country. Their great energy and passion for service are a testament to the vibrancy of our party and our democracy.
Our Candidates Committee had the difficult task of selecting candidates from a very talented applicant pool. With our country facing multiple, very serious crises, they have been focused on choosing a team that can hit the ground running, ready to make a difference on day one.
The PLP launched a training module for all aspirant candidates and individuals wishing to serve in local government, on statutory boards or as diplomats. This new initiative was mandatory for all aspirant candidates, including former MPs.
The training module aimed to educate aspirants on service in public life, with courses focused on key topics ranging from the history of The Bahamas, the party’s history and parliamentary procedures.
These men and women are ready to serve with excellence as the people’s representatives in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.
We invite all Bahamians to learn more about our candidates on the Progressive Liberal Party’s website. http://plpbahamas.org/our-candidates/
PLP Candidates 2022
Wayde A. Watson – Bain & Grants Town
Keith R. Bell – Carmichael
Jomo Campbell – Centreville
Jobeth Coleby Davis – Elizabeth
Fred Mitchell – Fox Hill
Wayne Munroe – Freetown
Alfred Sears – Ft. Charlotte
Mario K. Bowleg – Garden Hills
Ronald Duncombe – Killarney
Tyrell Grave – Young Long Island
Basil W. McIntosh – MICAL
Mckell De’Angelo Bonaby – Mt. Moriah
Jamahl Strachan – Nassau Village
Leonardo Lightbourne – North Andros & The Berry Islands
Leslia Maria Miller Brice – Sea Breeze
Bacchus O.J. Rolle – South Beach
Michael Halkitis – St. Barnabas
Zane E. Lightbourne – Yamacraw