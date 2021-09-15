PLP CAMPAIGN WORKER STABBED TO DEATH BY FNM SUPPORTER IN HEATED EXCHANGE OUTSIDE YAMACRAW HEADQUARTERS….

NASSAU| A violent scene outside the headquarters of Zane Lightbourne as an FNM supporter violently stabbed to death a campaign worker of the PLP candidate in Yamacraw.

Police confirmed the incident unfolded shortly after 7pm this evening. The victim is in his late thirties. Police say they already have a suspect in custody. Now we know the men knew each and the row escalated over several issues initially not related to politics.

PLP candidate for Yamacraw Zane Lightbourne released in a statement, “We were shocked and saddened to lose one of our campaign volunteers to a violent crime today. We offer our most sincere condolences to his family.

“Our very capable Royal Bahamas Police Force is investigating the tragic incident.”

This incident comes as the second violent incident just days before the general elections. We will report on another shooting on Bimini by an FNM with an unlicensed firearm. He was airlifted to the capital.

The signs of desperation has set in already inside the camp of the Free National Movement. This is the same way they operated in the early days when violence erupted at Perpall Tract. In that incident FNM goons interrogated Raymond.”Barry” Major allegedly at Spring Hill Farm then took him to Perpall Track where he was brutally and violently murdered.

Two more days to go before a new government will be elected Bahamas Press calls for calm heads in the lead-up to the General Elections. Pray for it to be peaceful and less heated.

This victim records the country’s 81st homicide for the year.

