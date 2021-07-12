PLP Chairman issues statement on the passing of former Cabinet Minister’s brother Shervin Gibson…

Shervin Gibson

STATEMENT| The Progressive Liberal Party notes with sadness, the passing of Shervin Gibson, brother of our colleague former Parliamentarian and Cabinet Minister D. Shane Gibson.

Shervin was also the son of iconic Bahamian entertainer and regatta sportsman King Eric Gibson who predeceased him.

On behalf of the Leader of the Progressive Liberal Party, its officers and members, I express condolences to the bereaved Gibson family, especially our colleague Shane, on this untimely passing.

May he rest in peace.

