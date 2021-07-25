PLP Chairman on the passing of Sandra Moore, wife of the Rt. Hon. Maurice Moore

Mrs Sandra Moore

The Progressive Liberal Party extends condolences to former Cabinet Minister, former member for High Rock and Ambassador designate to Central American countries, the Rt. Hon. Maurice Moore OB, and his entire family on the death of his wife, Sandra Moore.

For decades, Sandra Moore was an outstanding professional in Grand Bahama. She was a committed family woman, and without hesitation, she took on the role as wife of a politician and diplomat, and her love for country and people proved a perfect fit.

I spoke to Mr Moore today and conveyed our condolences and fond personal memories of his dear wife.

On behalf of the Leader of the Progressive Liberal Party and Mrs Davis, our Deputy Leader and Mrs Cooper, our entire Parliamentary Caucus, officers and members, I extend condolences to the Ambassador designate and his family.

May she rest in peace.

End