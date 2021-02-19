PLP Deputy Leader I. Chester takes the northern Bahamas as Davis moves across the Southern parts of the country!

ABACO| BP is right now following the machine of the PLP kicked into high-gear as Deputy Leader I. Chester Cooper (da PLP’s VICROY) moves powerfully on the ground of the Northern Bahama communities of ABACO.

As Davis takes and locks up the southern Bahamas, Cooper will take the northern part of the country and PM Minnis will be crushed in the middle.

It ain’t long Nah! All party supporters must stand ready and on high alert as a SNAP GENERAL ELECTIONS is about to be called in the country!

Go and transfer your registration if you have moved for more than 3 months – after 6 months you would loose your eligibility to vote.

It ain’t LONG NAH!

We report yinner decide!