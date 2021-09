PLP Leader live arrival in Matthew Town Inagua…

Matthew TOWN, Inagua| Incoming Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis Q.C. has boarded the vessel and is now leading a massive massive motorcade through Inagua tonight.

The island has turned out massive numbers to celebrate the incoming MP Basil McIntosh and team PLP!

Davis was placed on the boat by supporters and given a captain’s hat at the airport when he arrived into Matthew Town.

With just 8 days to go The PLP is moving full steam ahead for a New Day all across the country.