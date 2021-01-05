PLP Leader Davis visits Grand Bahama

FREEPORT| Leader of the Progressive Liberal Party, the Hon. Philip Brave Davis is pictured addressing the media in Grand Bahama on the party’s candidates selection process. The PLP Leader is in Grand Bahama this week for meetings with party officers, aspirant candidates and party supporters as the party readies itself for the upcoming political campaign season and general elections.

To the left of Mr. Davis is Rex Lowe, the PLP’s aspirant candidate for South Abaco and to his right is Assistant Secretary General of the PLP, Ms. Chala Cartwright.

In another photo, Mr. Davis is speaking with supporters with Rex Lowe to his left.

The media interview took place on the grounds of the PLP’s Headquarters on East Sunrise Highway on Tuesday, 5 January 2021.