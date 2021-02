FREEPORT| The Leader, Hon. Philip “Brave” Davis and members of the Leadership Team distributed 3,000 food packages on Saturday 6th February.

They commenced the giveaway in Eight Mile Rock at the Jones Town Community Park.

The team then distributed packages to the Home away from Home old folks home, the Reybertha Old Age home and The Grand Bahama Children’s Home. The event climaxed with a giveaway at the PLP headquarters, East Sunrise Highway.