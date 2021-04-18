PLP Leader put campaigns on hold as the third COVID19 wave with more cases becomes real…

Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis Q.C

NASSAU| As The Bahamas entered the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Leader Philip “Brave” Davis announced on Sunday that the party has postponed a meeting to ratify additional candidates and will limit in-person campaigning to five people on the outside of constituents’ homes.

Davis said he is worried about the increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

“We are therefore announcing a pull-back on in-person campaigning and implementing the following; canvassing will take place in groups no larger than five. Canvassers should not enter homes, but stay outside at a distance of several feet, with masks on at all times,” Davis said in a statement.

He said PLP candidates are already undergoing weekly COVID testing as part of internal protocols designed to reduce COVID risks.

“The PLP had planned to hold a meeting this week to ratify additional candidates. This meeting is postponed until further notice.”

40 new COVID cases were confirmed on Saturday and 62 new cases were confirmed on Friday. The majority of those cases are on New Providence.