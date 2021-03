PLP ON THE MOVE| Today the Progressive Liberal Party organised a courtesy flight to UWI Campus Trinidad and Tobago for Med Students ahead of their Exams.

The Party Leadership included Sen. Frederick Mitchell and Ms. Barbara Cartwright. Mrs. Leslia Brice, Candidate for Seabreeze and Jamahl Strachan, Candidate for Nassau Village along with Dr. Danny Johnson also extended well wishes on behalf of the Leader.