PLP Makes History with First-Ever Virtual Rally Broadcasting live the Bahamas to the WORLD!

Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis Q.C. set to become Prime Minister of the Bahamas!

NASSAU| Keeping the safety of the Bahamian people a priority during this snap election season, the PLP tonight made history with the nation’s first ever virtual rally.

The event which was streamed live all across social media presented messages from candidate who spoke to the message of A New Day for the country.

PLP Leader Philip Brave Davis Q. C. and Deputy Leader Chester Cooper both spoke to the way forward for all Bahamians setting out both economic and health plans on the way forward.

The rally came following of successful motorcades on New Providence and Grand Bahama…

The broadcast was also streamed live on Cable channel 224 and BTC Channel 114.

PLP Leader with candidates on the stage of a first virtual rally in the country.