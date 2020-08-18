PLP on the wrongful arrest of citizens who protested today…

Statement From the Chairman of the Progressive Liberal Party On the Arrest of Protesters

I want to thank Bjorn Ferguson and other lawyers who have attended the various police stations to look after the protestors who were wrongfully arrested by the authorities this morning at Windsor Park. They were protesting the imposition of the most recent orders of the Prime Minister.

I am advised that 50 people are in police custody for alleged protest offenses. They have all been advised to rely on their constitutional rights to silence and to plead not guilty if brought before the courts.

I take the position that since up to this morning the orders were not gazetted, any actions taken by the authorities in arresting protestors may be unlawful.

Attorney Damien Gomez Q C is seeking to move the courts to injunct the Government if this is the case.

End