PLP ratifies 13 more candidates

PLP Leaders present 13 candidates.

NASSAU| The Progressive Liberal Party has ratified an additional 13 candidates, including four incumbents, ahead of what is expected to be an early election.

PLP leader Philip Davis, party deputy leader Chester Cooper, Englerston MP Glenys Hanna-Martin and former FNM MP for Golden Isles Vaughn Miller were among the candidates announced on Tuesday evening.

Joining them as standard bearers for the PLP in the next election are former ZNS sportscaster Chris Saunders in St. Anne’s, Myles Laroda for Pinewood, former beauty queen Pia Glover for Golden Gates, Sylvanus Petty for North Eleuthera, Kirk Cornish for North Abaco, Lisa Rahming for Marathon and Leroy Major for Southern Shores.

“This group of men and women of integrity are ready to help build a fairer and equal opportunity Bahamas,” the party said in a statement.

“They have done the work to solidify themselves as upstanding citizens and continue to guard close a love and dedication for the country.”

“These candidates are ready to be the representatives of the country and the party holds fast that it will become the next Government of The Bahamas.”

Both the PLP and Free National Movement began ratifying candidates in February amid growing speculation that Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis will ring the bell this year. Minnis has traveling the country under the guise of opening government facilities and campaigning with candidates in New Providence.

On February 2, the PLP held a meeting at Faith United Assembly where it announced that 18 candidates were ratified.

In a statement, the FNM announced the ratification of 17 candidates. Two weeks later, the party ratified eight incumbents including Frankie Campbell (Southern Shores); Michael Pintard (Marco City); Iram Lewis (Central Grand Bahama); Adrian Gibson (Long Island); Pakesia Parker-Edgecombe (West Grand Bahama and Bimini); Rickey Mackey (North Eleuthera); Reuben Rahming (Pinewood) and Shanendon Cartwright (St. Barnabas).