PLP VICE CHAIRMAN FOUND DEAD INSIDE HIS HOME MOMENTS AGO….

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is learning Accountant Terrance Bethel has been found dead inside his home this morning.

Bethel was a Vice Chairman of the PLP.

Investigators are ruling that foul play is not suspected in the death of Terrance Bethel this morning.

It is believed at this point that Mr. Bethel may have suffered a stroke or heart attack and was found on the floor in his house.

Chairman of the Progressive Liberal Party Sen. Hon. Fred Mitchell wrote: “I regret to confirm the death and passing of our friend and brother PLP National Vice Chairman Terence Bethel. This is stunning, shattering and sad.

“He was a pillar of strength to the PLP. One day I had hoped he would have the opportunity to serve in the front line. He was full of energy and ideas and loved to teach the young the ways of the country and the party.

“Sadly we have lost another repository of our country and party’s history and traditions.

“I trusted him implicitly. He was the go to man for me personal, business and official. A sharp mind.”

We at BP extend our deep condolences to his family on his party.

