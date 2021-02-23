PM accepts the resignation of Lanisha Rolle and turns the matter over to investigators… ALL SPENDING IN MINISTRY FROZEN!!!

THE HONEYMOON IS OVER! Investigations begin following a damning report out of the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture…

Lanisha Rolle and PM Hubert Minnis

STATEMENT: The Cabinet Office notifies for general information that the Hon. Lanisha Rolle has tendered her resignation as Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture.

Prime Minister the Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis has accepted Mrs. Rolle’s resignation. Certain matters have been brought to the attention of the Prime Minister and are under investigation.

The Prime Minister thanks Mrs. Rolle for her service. The Prime Minister has advised His Excellency the Governor General to appoint the Hon. Iram

Lewis as substantive Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture.

Minister Lewis will demit his post as Minister of State in the Ministry of Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction, which remains under the ministerial portfolio of the Prime Minister.

