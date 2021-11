Prime Minister Davis Q.C. and wife Ann Marie arriving at LPIA this afternoon.

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis and his delegation returned to The Bahamas, on November 5, 2021, from the World Leaders Summit which formed part of ‘COP 26’, the ‘UN Conference on Climate Change’ in Glasgow, Scotland.

He also held a press conference at the Lynden Pindling International Airport, where he read a press statement and answered questions from the media concerning the event. (BIS Photos / Eric Rose)

Prime Minister Davis and wife Ann Marie greeted by Deputy PM Chester Cooper and Cabinet Secretary.

PM Davis and DPM Cooper.