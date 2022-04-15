PM Davis arrives in Jamaica for CARIFTA…

Prime Minister Davis in Kingston Jamaica for a courtesy call with PM Andrew Holness.

JAMAICA| Prime Minister Philip Davis arrives at The Office of the Prime Minister in Kingston Jamaica for a courtesy call with Andrew Holness.

The prime minister is visiting the island to support the Bahamas Carifta Track And Field team who begins competition on Saturday.

Several members of his government are also on island to support the Bahamian team.

Accompanying him at Friday’s courtesy call was the Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture, Mario Bowleg and the Honourary Consul For The Bahamas Alveta Knight and advisor in the office of the prime minister, Kevin Simmons.