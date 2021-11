Philip Brave Davis Q.C

BP BREAKING| Prime Minister Phillip Davis Q.C. arrives on the island of Bimini this morning. He is there at the government administration complex in Alice Town, North Bimini for a naming and dedication ceremony.

The construction of the complex started under the Christie Administration and took four and a half years to paint and furnish.

Davis opened the building today and was named The GEORGE W. WEECH BUILDING in honour of the island’s MP.