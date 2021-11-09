PM Davis delivered new promotions at Immigration for officers who were held back from promotions for years!

Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis Q.C. handed out promotions to deserving Immigration Officers.

NASSAU| On Monday the Davis Administration delivered long awaited promotions within the Department of Immigration.

Davis said, “We paused to recognize those who have put in the necessary work to be recognized for their efforts. Immigration is one of the major issues facing our country. As many of you are aware, these promotions were long overdue.

“When my administration came into power, we met requests for promotions sitting on the Minister’s desk for four years. That was simply unacceptable. Our teams went to work from day one to clear this backlog and get our Immigration Officers these well-deserved promotions.Under my administration, their hard work will be recognized.

“Immigration Officers are tasked with the critical job of helping to secure our country’s borders and upholding our country’s immigration laws. We must give our Immigration officers the respect that they have earned. Many of the officers being promoted today have dedicated many years of their careers to the department of Immigration.

“Two of the officers being promoted this week have spent more than four decades in the department. We applaud their dedication and commitment. I promised the people of The Bahamas that we would bring competent, compassionate leadership into governance.

“A part of that pledge includes ensuring that people who have earned promotions, gratuities, overtime payments, and increments receive their just due. We know that they have responsibilities and obligations to themselves and their families that you must take care of.

“Delaying these processes impact their ability to meet their obligations and plan for the future.”