PM Davis further end Covid Pandemic rules and opens more the economy…

BREAKING| Covid Restrictions Relaxed
As part of the mid-year budget communication, Prime Minister Philip Davis announced the following:
- Cruise ships no longer need to present a passenger and crew manifest disclosing vaccination status.
- We have reduced testing requirements for day 5 post-travel.
- Residential care establishments are now able to set their own parameters for visitors.
- Salons, barbershops and spas will now be allowed to operate at 50% of seating capacity.
- Restrictions regarding recitals, regattas, In-person conferences, seminars or
workshops, and drive-thru cookouts will be relaxed. These events will not require submissions for review and approval by the Advisory Committee.
- Restrictions surrounding large events will also be eased.