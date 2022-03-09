PM Davis further end Covid Pandemic rules and opens more the economy…

BREAKING| Covid Restrictions Relaxed

PRIME Minister Davis

As part of the mid-year budget communication, Prime Minister Philip Davis announced the following:

  • Cruise ships no longer need to present a passenger and crew manifest disclosing vaccination status.
  • We have reduced testing requirements for day 5 post-travel.
  • Residential care establishments are now able to set their own parameters for visitors.
  • Salons, barbershops and spas will now be allowed to operate at 50% of seating capacity.
  • Restrictions regarding recitals, regattas, In-person conferences, seminars or
    workshops, and drive-thru cookouts will be relaxed. These events will not require submissions for review and approval by the Advisory Committee.
  • Restrictions surrounding large events will also be eased.

