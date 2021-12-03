PM Davis host dinner reception in Lauderhill, Florida…

PM Davis receiving the Key to the City of Lauderhill, Florida.

LAUDERHILL, Florida — Prime Minister the Hon. Philip ‘Brave’ Davis attended a dinner reception in Lauderhill, Florida, in honor of all those who helped The Bahamas in the aftermath of the devastation caused by Hurricane Dorian.

Prime Minister Davis told invited guests, “We cannot do it alone. We are all one. You have a friend in me, in us, in The Bahamas.”

Prime Minister Davis (second left) was presented the Key to the City of Lauderhill, Florida, by the Mayor of Lauderhill, Florida — Mayor Ken Thurston (third left).

And the day, December 2, 2021 was declared ‘Philip Edward Davis Day.’

(Photo/Courtesy, Bahamas Consulate General, Miami)