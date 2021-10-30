PM DAVIS on the Donation of Medical Equipment to The Bahamas By the Government of the People’s Republic of China

Counselor Yin Haigang presenting PM Philip Brave Davos Q.C. and Minister Michael Darville with supplies.

By the Hon. Philip Davis

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance



On behalf of the Government of The Bahamas, I extend my gratitude in acceptance of this donation of much-needed medical supplies, as the country continues to fight against the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

I am sure this donation – which includes portable ventilators and high flow oxygen machines to assist patients with respiratory illnesses, as well as Dinamap machines to monitor vitals – will be put to good use by the Princess Margaret and Rand Memorial Hospitals to save lives. The Ministry of Health and Public Hospitals Authority will be immediately incorporating this equipment into daily operations to assist with the treatment of patients.

The COVID-19 virus has already taken a huge toll on the physical and economic health of our nation. Our healthcare resources have been stretched thin in the face of this unprecedented public health crisis. Every additional resource we can bring in, assists with managing the strain placed on our public health infrastructure and medical professionals. These resources are critical, because the sooner we can put the pandemic behind us, the sooner we can rebuild the economy and begin getting things back to normal again.

Today’s donation is one of several batches of supplies and equipment that the Government of the People’s Republic of China has graciously given to The Bahamas to aid us in our efforts. The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for increased collaboration and sharing of resources between countries.

We are all living this human experience together. We share many of the same goals and face many of the same challenges. COVID-19 is no exception. We must stand together if we wish to succeed. This donation is emblematic of that fact.

Once again, I thank the People’s Republic of China for its continued support, acts of goodwill, and commitment to maintaining strong relations between our countries. Your assistance will go a long way towards helping us to save the lives of our citizens, and, ultimately, win our fight against COVID-19.

Thank you.