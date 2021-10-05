PM Davis pays respects to the Rev. Dr. Timothy Stewart’s family…

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, the Hon. Philip Davis, paid respects and signed the Book of Condolence in Memory of the late Rev. Dr. Timothy Stewart at Bethel Baptist Church, September 30, 2021.

He also conveyed condolences to members of the family of Pastor Stewart, who was Senior Pastor of Bethel Baptist Church, Meeting Street, and President of the Progressive National Baptist Convention Inc.

The State-Recognized Funeral Service for Pastor Stewart at Bethel Baptist Church tomorrow morning will be carried live on ZNS. (BIS Photos/Kemuel Stubbs)