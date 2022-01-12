PM Davis tour schools ready for face to face learning…

Prime Minister Davis speaks with the press.

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis joined Minister of Education and Technical & Vocational Training the Hon. Glenys Hanna Martin; Minister of Works and Utilities the Hon. Alfred Sears; Minister of State in the Ministry of Education and Technical & Vocational Training the Hon. Zane Lightbourne; Members of Parliament; and various government stakeholders in visiting eight schools on New Providence to see firsthand the works being completed on them, on January 10, 2022.

The group visited the following schools: Sybil Strachan Primary; C.W. Sawyer Primary; Yellow Elder Primary; Ridgeland Primary; Columbus Primary; Claridge Primary; Uriah McPhee Primary; and L.W. Young Junior High School.

Prime Minister Davis took time during his visit to Sybil Strachan Primary to send remarks, through the media present, to Bahamian students.

“I know that you are anxious to be with your friends, to learn with your friends and to interact with your friends — that’s the best means of learning, by being amongst people you are comfortable with,” he said. “I am promising them that we will get you back in the classroom as quickly as possible.”

After touring the final school, Prime Minister Davis said that he was assured that all work and plans were on track, and commended Minister Hanna Martin for being on top of ensuring conditions for the upcoming face-to-face learning were in place.

“And I want to congratulate her for her efforts to ensure that this was, in fact, the case,” he added.