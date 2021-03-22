PM HUBERT MINNIS GOVERNMENT HAS WELCOMED ANOTHER CRIMINAL TO THE BAHAMAS!

Joe reunites with daughters Milania and Audriana in the Bahamas after being deported

NASSAU| REAL Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice’s ex Joe reunited with his daughters Milania and Audriana in the Bahamas.

This comes after the former reality star was deported from the United States after serving time in prison for tax fraud.

The 48-year-old took to Instagram to share a photo alongside his two youngest kids and his parents on a beach in the Caribbean hotspot.

He captioned it: “Nothing like family.”

Fans were loving the post, as they rushed to the comments section to praise the snap, with one person writing, What a great dad!”

Another chimed in: “WOW!!! All your girls are so grown and beautiful!!

Joe I am so happy to see that you & Teresa are both very happy co parenting can work out great!!!! Happy for you both!!!”

Milania, 15, also took to her Instagram Stories to share different views of her getaway, including her dad having a good time with his father.

Joe, who was previously living in Italy after being deported from America, is currently living in the Bahamas and training for a boxing match according to his ex, 48.