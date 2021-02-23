PM Minnis could give the greenlight to charge one of his own before the courts!

A second Cabinet Minister could tender his resignation before the week is out! PM MINNIS HAS LOST CONTROL OF HIS GOVERNMENT!!!

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reading more into the details which lead to the resignation of Cabinet Minister Lanisha Rolle, who was appointed Minister of Youths Sports and Culture (MoYSC) following a Cabinet Shuffle back in 2018.

Rolle came under fire following a damning forensic audit on the finances of the Ministry which exposed millions in payments to a contractor without proper financial authority.

PM Minnis early last week requested a handover of all contracts within the Ministry after Finance shut down all contracts out of MoYSC.

Audit information reveals multiple contracts were awarded through MoYSC evading standard financial protocols within the Ministry.

We can report after PM Minnis received the report earlier this months and by last week he ordered all contacts at MoYSC to be sent over to the Ministry of Finance and all contractual works frozen within the ministry.

EXAMPLES INSIDE THE AUDIT: We can confirm Mr. Telford Mullings a henchman of the axed Minister and a senior general deep inside the FNM was brought in to oversee contracts issued by the department.

A source deep within the Ministry of Finance told shared with BP how Mullings was about to have a $90,000 contract issued for roof repairs to the K G.L. National Stadium to the boyfriend of his daughter. What in the hell is dis? That contract has been stopped and withheld in the PM’s freeze exercise.

ANOTHER EXAMPLES INSIDE THE AUDIT: Some $168,000 (one hundred and sixty-eight thousand) was transferred from The National Sports Authority for cleaning of the new stadium. Also, Rolle allowed the transfer of some $100,000 (one hundred thousand dollars) in a contract to her brother-in-law to clean the South Beach Pools. A series of these actions were tipped off to the PM which commenced the special audit.

Meanwhile, we understand multiple inflated contracts to the tune of millions have been issued without proper financial authority on several assets under the controls of the Ministry.

MP Rolle was scheduled to attend a meeting with the Prime Minister Minnis early this morning, however, she failed to show opting rather to issue her resignation from Cabinet.

Rolle began last Friday clearing her office removing personal items.

Lanisha Rolle and PM Hubert Minnis

At 9am officers of the Government arrived at the home of MP Rolle and requested the keys of her vehicle, including personal items like laptops and other devices; these are the people’s things and it’s THE PEOPLE’s TIME!

In a release from the Cabinet of the Bahamas today circulated to the media at 12:51pm read, “Certain matters have been brought to the attention of the prime minister and are under investigation,” the statement said.

Since Rolle’s appointment in 2018 some four Permanent Secretaries have left the Ministry along with a number of senior officers within MoYSC.

Senior officers of the Royal Bahamas Police Force now confirm to PM MINNIS they have enough evidence to charge a member of his government next week. Will PM Minnis allow the charge of one of his own to happen is another development! We watch and see.

Rolle is the fourth Cabinet Minister to resign from the Minnis Government. She joins Brent Symonette, K Peter Turnquest, and Duane Sands, along with a slate of MPs who will not be nominated for the upcoming General Elections.

It’s interesting that the man (Hubert Minnis) who told the World that Bahamians are Corrupt has presided over arguably, the Most Corrupt Regime in the History of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas.

We report yinner decide!