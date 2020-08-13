PM Minnis does not want any help from anyone and to suggest he wants help is another LIE!

At PM Minnis’ next press conference media persons should ask him if he will now take any advice from former PMs Christie and Ingraham!

FNM LEADER HUBERT MINNIS don’t want no help.

PM Minnis told the press he don’t listen to Brave Davis. And when two former Prime Ministers asked to help following Dorian PM Minnis refused their assistance.

PM Minnis knows it all! HE RAN Brent Symonette and the former Health Minister from around his Cabinet Table to become the Competent Authority.

So who ga help a man who knows it all? NOT BP!

At PM Minnis’ next press conference media persons should ask him if he will now take any advice from former PMs Christie and Ingraham!

We report yinner decide!