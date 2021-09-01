PM Minnis ducks Abaco memorial for FNM rally

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis

NASSAU| On one of the saddest days in Bahamian history, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis was noticeably absent from an Abaco memorial service held in honor of hundreds of people who died during Hurricane Dorian but Minnis had enough energy to hold a superspreader FNM rally on New Providence on Wednesday.

On this second anniversary of Hurricane Dorian, the people of Abaco and Grand Bahama were the farthest thing from Minnis’ mind. It never occurred to him to hold a national service to pay tribute to the lives lost or to even suspend the Free National Movement’s election campaign on what should’ve been a national day of mourning.

The church at the Abaco memorial was practically empty when Minnis should’ve been in the front row. Instead, he sent North Abaco MP Darren Henfield and West Grand Bahama and Bimini MP Pakesia Edgecombe to represent his government. No doubt the two were in attendance to avoid turning off their constituents ahead of an important election.

Progressive Liberal Party leader Philip Davis attended the service on Abaco while PLP Deputy Leader Chester Cooper held a wreath laying on Grand Bahama.

It was a second slap in the face of grieving families as the prime minister also failed to attend the burial of 55 unidentified Dorian victims eight months after the storm.

Instead of showing those families that his thoughts and prayers are with them, Minnis bounced on the rally stage on Carnival Grounds tonight with the same old rhetoric.