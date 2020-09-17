PM Minnis EMERGENCY ORDERS and CURFEWS chases guests away from The Bahamas!

0
280

Battle for Atlantis relocated to the US – WHERE THERE IS NO CURFEW AND EMERGENCY ORDERS!

PM Minnis is bad for Bahamian business

NASSAU| The Bahamas’ sports tourism product continues to suffer from the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic with several major events on the local calendar relocated or postponed.

The latest casualties were Complete Sport Management’s Battle 4 Atlantis presented by Bad Boy Mowers and bd Global’s Islands of the Bahamas Showcase.

As we at BP been saying from March 24th – What you expect from liars who told you give them two weeks to lock you down. NOW THE BANK WANT YOU OUT THE HOUSE!

NO PLAN!

We report yinner decide!

