PM Minnis fired three MPs for questioning his government’s direction but he has not the balls to say ONE WORD TO JAMES ALBURY! BLACK LIVES MATTER!

MP for South and Central Abaco gets away with telling off the Minnis Government on Death in Abaco – But he didn’t get fire like McAlpine, Miller, and Robinson…BLACK LIVES MATTER!

Parl. Sec. James Albury

NASSAU| A few weeks ago the MP for South and Central Abaco and Parliamentary Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister, James Albury, reminded the nation in a statement that conditions in his constituency are “dire”.



“I have not come to this honorable house today to sugarcoat anything,” he told Parliament.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Albury requested a formal inquiry into the process that led to the mass burial of Hurricane Dorian victims, noting it was critical to bring closure for Abaconians and to guide the handling of any future mass-casualty event.

In his letter written on May 23, 2020 Albury wrote, “I would be remiss if I did not request a formal inquiry into this 8 – 9 months and the timeliness of this procedure be looked into by the appropriate agencies.”

Now, what is indeed interesting is this: Albury, who has been missing in action almost as long as the dead have been missing in the aftermath of Dorian, is a part of the Government. He has made vocal and public his objection to the handling of Hurricane Dorian as he spoke on behalf of the people of Abaco. He wants the government to investigate its poor handling in the aftermath of Dorian. But does BLACK LIVES MATTER to the Minnis Administration?

Back in June 2018 many forget how parliamentary secretaries in the person of Bain and Grants Town MP Travis Robinson, Golden Isles MP Vaughn Miller and chairman of the Hotel Corporation Pineridge MP Frederick McAlpine were all axed by PM Hubert Minnis for what was described as they shared a “breach of the Manual of Cabinet and Ministry Procedure” when they all expressed objection to the Government’s increase to 12% VAT. BLACK LIVES MATTER!

While PM Minnis’ decision on the three men was decisive, quick and swift as they were hurriedly removed from positions in the government, the same is not for MP Albury. WHY?

MP Albury, however, after he showed his displeasure, and documented it for the world in writing, the Prime Minister has not the intestinal fortitude or gumption to even respond with a warning to the MP Albury who sits in his office in Abaco as a parliamentary secretary. BLACK LIVES MATTER!

We wonder who else sees this disparity and duplicity of the PM in this case?

Boy, this is something but all we ga say is this: BLACK LIVES DON’T MATTER in the Bahamas! Not even black MPs!

We report yinner decide!