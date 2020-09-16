PM Minnis gives Parliament notice to extend Emergency Orders to October 31st, 2020…

Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Hubert Minnis [Left] and Speaker Hon. Halson D. Moultrie

BP BREAKING| PM gives Parliament notice to continue the Emergency Orders into the 31st Day of October, 2020 – for another month.

PM in Parliament today asked citizens to stop partying for the next three week so we can open the country.

HOTELS WILL REMAIN CLOSED as long as there are EMERGENCY ORDERS AND CURFEWS IN THE BAHAMAS!

Meanwhile, Parliament opened briefly today with no opposition member or The CLERK and staff showing up in the Parliament. And calls by the Opposition Leader to the PM were ignored before the sitting.

A Personal Assistant to the Clerk of the House has tested positive for COVID19.

The House will meet again on Sept 23rd, 2020.

