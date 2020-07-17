PM Minnis has invited Dr. Merceline Dahl-Regis to serve in his Cabinet

Dr Merceline Dahl-Regis

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is learning Prime Minister The MOST Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis has invited Dr. Merceline Dahl-Regis to serve in his Cabinet as his new Health Minister.

If accepted, the move will create the departure of at least one Cabinet Minister in the Senate. Prime Minister is expected to make an announcement on Sunday afternoon via an address to the nation.

Serving as the former Chief Medical Officer of the Bahamas and recognized for her role in advancing public health in the Caribbean and internationally, Dr. Dhal-Regis studied at Johns Hopkins University and University of the West Indies.

In 2010, Dahl-Regis was appointed to chair an international expert committee responsible for verifying the elimination of measles, rubella, and congenital rubella syndrome in the Americas.

This year, during the global COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Dahl-Regis coordinated the Minnis Government’s COVID-19 task force.

