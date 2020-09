PM Hubert Minnis

NASSAU| More than 170 countries are in talks to work together to speed vaccine development and equitably secure doses for all countries. The Bahamas has also signed up for the COVAX Programme.

Bill Gates met with Prime Minister Hubert Minnis in the Bahamas and still, your PM will not tell you what they discussed?!

The Trump administration said it will not join the effort, in part because the World Health Organization is involved.