PM Minnis retreats in the community of San Salvador as the agony of anticipated defeat sets in on his GOVERNMENT!

PM Minnis at at the Dixon Lighthouse taking pictures for his upcoming manifesto booklet.

San Salvador| Prime Minister Most Hon. Hubert Minnis made the journey today to San Salvador to begin accumulating some footage for his General Election Campaign as he visits door to door with residents.

On Saturday, after kicking the waves, he walked around the island, taking scenic shots for his manifesto.

In one shot, he visited the picturesque Dixon Lighthouse as he sought guidance far away from the capital where turmoil and scandal is brewing deep inside his Cabinet. Minnis has asked Peter Turnquest, the Minister of Finance, to leave. The agony of anticipated defeat and the onset of public rejection has already set in with the Minnis Government. It’s just a matter of time now.

The public disgust, with a lack of direction, the failure to exercise an effective plan and the lies are fast becoming unbearable for Bahamians. Bahamians are quickly becoming disgusted with the Minnis Regime.

Some history of the lighthouse: Built in 1887 on a former plantation owned by John Dixon, this lighthouse is still occupied and operated by lighthouse keepers who refuel the 400,000 candle powered lighthouse by hand every 2 hours and 15 minutes. It stands 163 feet above sea level, with a visibility of 19 miles, and is one of the most visited landmarks on the Island. It is one of the few remaining manually-operated lighthouses in the world and one of only three of its type in The Bahamas.

