PM Minnis sets the date when his Government goes home…Sept 16th

Outgoing PM Hubert Minnis.

Prime Minister Minnis speaks on general election

Prime Minister the Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis has announced that he has advised the Governor-General to issue the writs of election, which will be held on Thursday 16 September 2021.

In a live address from the Office of the Prime Minister on Thursday morning, the Prime Minister said it is now time for the Bahamian people to choose who they want to lead them as the country moves toward vaccinating every Bahamian who wishes to be vaccinated.

The Bahamas has been able to secure more than 550,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including doses already received and those arriving in the coming weeks and months, said the Prime Minister.

Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle, in his capacity as Provost Marshall, read proclamations outside the House of Assembly at 10am today from Governor-General Sir Cornelius A. Smith dissolving Parliament.

Prime Minister Minnis said the next Government will have key decisions to make in enacting post-pandemic public health legislation, continued economic growth and rebuilding and renewing a post-COVID-19 Bahamas.

“A new mandate is needed to ensure that a Government is in place to do this difficult work

over the long term as we are reaching a critical turning point in the pandemic,” said the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Minnis urged all political parties to conduct their campaigns in keeping with public health guidelines.

“We have a long tradition of peaceful elections,” said the Prime Minister. “Let us continue that proud tradition.”

The Prime Minister will address the nation again on Sunday 22 August at 8pm on matters

related to the ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the arrival of more vaccines and more on the vaccine rollout in the Family Islands.

19 August 2021

Office of the Prime Minister

Commonwealth of The Bahamas