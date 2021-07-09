PM Minnis to call snap election on August 17th

NASSAU| Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis will call the General Election in August of this year, according to sources in his inner circle.

Though the House of Assembly was suspended until September 22, sources tell us it will be dissolved in two weeks.

Minnis wants to call the election before schools reopen in September and is hoping to catch his political opponents off guard.

However, the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) has announced its full slate of candidates while the Free National Movement (FNM) has only ratified 35 of 39 candidates.

On Sunday, Minnis urged eligible voters to register before it’s too late, though he has often played coy when repeatedly asked whether he intends to call an early election.

Opposition leader Philip “Brave” Davis has raised concerns over the permanent register, particularly whether the understaffed Parliamentary Registration Department has the ability to effectively convert the regular voter register into a permanent one in such a short period of time.

However, all signs point to a 2021 election.

“I want to encourage you all, who need to register, to do so in the shortest possible time,” Minnis said while addressing the annual convention of Calvary Deliverance Church.

“The right to vote was fought for by our founders. We should not take it for granted. The collective will of the people decides who should govern,” Minnis added.

Over 191,000 names are on the permanent voter register, according to the Parliamentary Registration Department.