PM moves to open the country announcing the end of 24-hour lockdowns and opening of webshops!

PM MINNIS: I announced today that The Bahamas has now moved into Phase 3 of the Government’s gradual economic and social re-opening plan.

NASSAU| Prime Minister Hubert Minnis moved the country one step closer to normal lifting the 24-hour lockdown order, reopening gaming houses this coming Tuesday and reopened worship in churches during the weekend.

“I wish to now advise the House that the Monday to Friday 24-hour curfew is to be lifted, effective Tuesday, June 2nd. As of Tuesday, a new and reduced curfew, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Monday to Friday will come into effect for all islands of The Bahamas.

“Weekend lockdowns will continue from Fridays 9pm to Mondays 5am for all islands of The Bahamas. During the weekend lockdowns exercise will be permitted in your immediate neighborhood from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

“Regarding the upcoming Whit Monday holiday and Labour Day holiday, the weekend lockdown will apply to both days. For the Whit Monday holiday, the 1st of June, and the Labour Day holiday, the 5th of June:

Food stores will be able to open for the general public from 6.a.m. to 7 p.m.

Food takeaways, drive-throughs and restaurants offering curbside and delivery services will also be permitted to open from 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

“Effective Tuesday June 2nd, public beaches and parks will be open for use on all islands of The Bahamas, except for Bimini, Eleuthera, Exuma, Grand Bahama, Harbour Island, New Providence and Paradise Island, and San Salvador.



“Worship services may now take place in the sanctuary on Saturdays and Sundays, between 7am and 1pm, on New Providence, Grand Bahama and Bimini, according to health protocols. This will take effect as of Saturday, June 6th. Also effective this coming Tuesday, June 2nd, commencement and graduation ceremonies, funerals, and weddings, in groups of no more than thirty may take place with the approval of the competent authority.”

The Prime Minister added that exercise may take place generally outside of the curfew hours of 9pm to 5am Mondays to Fridays and is not restricted to one’s neighborhood. This will also become effective this coming Tuesday.

“Gaming Houses will be allowed to open with physical distancing and sanitization protocols, effective this coming Tuesday.

“I wish to note, Mr. Speaker amendments to existing exempted businesses, the effect of which is to further reopen our economy. The following professional services may now extend their operating hours to 5 pm, specifically law firms, Justices of the Peace, and real estate agencies.

“Additionally, financial services, inclusive of accounting services, may operate with physical distancing and sanitization protocols between the hours of 9 am to 5 pm.”

