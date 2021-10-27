Local PM Philip Brave Davis Q.C. gives a preliminary report on the state of the Bahamian Economy and announces the bold steps to grow the Bahamian Economy… Oct 27, 2021 0 478 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Davis announces an increase in Public Service Pension 1st Dec, 2021 This Christmas will not be the same. For every person currently receiving $100 per week from the COVID unemployment assistance program, we will provide a $500 lump sum payment this Christmas! 2021_2022-Supplementary-Budget-Statement-FINAL-1Download