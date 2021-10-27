PM Philip Brave Davis Q.C. gives a preliminary report on the state of the Bahamian Economy and announces the bold steps to grow the Bahamian Economy…

0
478

Davis announces an increase in Public Service Pension 1st Dec, 2021

This Christmas will not be the same. For every person currently receiving $100 per week from the COVID unemployment assistance program, we will provide a $500 lump sum payment this Christmas!

2021_2022-Supplementary-Budget-Statement-FINAL-1Download

