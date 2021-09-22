PM Philip Davis Q.C. on the ground at PMH inspecting Health Services…

PM Davis meeting with members of the press following his tour.

NASSAU, The Bahamas – Prime Minister Hon. Philip Davis, Prime Minister toured health facilities at PMH on yesterday.

Following the meeting with union executives, both Prime Minister and Minister Michael Darville were taken on a tour of the Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) and adjourning facilities, by officials of the PMH and the Public Hospitals Authority (PHA).

The tour took in the Critical Care Block, the new Patient Registration, Waiting and Pharmacy areas, the ongoing renovations of the A&E space inclusive of the ambulance bay, orthopedic clinic and wound care, the Maternity Ward corridor to the Legacy Entrance stairwell to Old Operating Theatre.

The entourage also briefly visited with patients in Male Surgical III, the newly renovated Male Surgical I, and viewed the COVID-unit, the exterior and clean spaces of the Special Pathogens Unit, the exterior morgue storage coolers, and other facilities.

Photos show Hospital Administrator Mary Walker conducting the tour for Prime Minister Davis and Minister Darville. Prime Minister Davis also addresses the media. (BIS Photos/Patrick Hanna)